Statement from Qatar Central Bank

09/30/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Based on Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) role defined in the Law of Qatar Central Bank and the Regulation of Financial Institutions (Law no 13 of 2012; driven by QCB's constant endeavor to regulate and develop the financial sector in the State of Qatar), QCB issued the Payment Services Regulation with the aim of licensing and regulating payment service providers (PSPs) in Qatar.

QCB alerts all companies involved to apply for obtaining the necessary license from QCB within 3 months maximum from the date of this statement, in order to avoid the sanctions stipulated in QCB Law.

Relevant regulations and instructions can be referred through QCB website and applications may be submitted to QCB's Fintech Section via email: fintech@qcb.gov.qa

