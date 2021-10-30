Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Global Minimum Tax Agreement

October 30, 2021

ROME - Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen released the following statement on the historic endorsement of the global minimum tax by G20 countries:

"Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation. It's a critical moment for the US & the global economy. I congratulate President Biden on this important achievement.

This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business & workers. Rather than competing on our ability to offer lower rates, America will now compete on the skills of our people, our ideas, & our capacity to innovate - which is a race we can win."

###