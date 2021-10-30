Log in
Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Global Minimum Tax Agreement

10/30/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
October 30, 2021

ROME - Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen released the following statement on the historic endorsement of the global minimum tax by G20 countries:

"Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation. It's a critical moment for the US & the global economy. I congratulate President Biden on this important achievement.

This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business & workers. Rather than competing on our ability to offer lower rates, America will now compete on the skills of our people, our ideas, & our capacity to innovate - which is a race we can win."

###

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 17:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS