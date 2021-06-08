Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 12th meeting of 2021

08. 06. 2021 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (8 June) held its 12th meeting of 2021, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

In accordance with Section 6(2)(d) of Act No 566/1992 on Národná banka Slovenska, as amended, the Bank Board approved a Decision of Národná banka Slovenska on the setting of annual contributions and on special contributions payable in 2022 by supervised financial market participants. The Decision will be published in the Journal of Národná banka Slovenska and on the NBS website.

The Bank Board approved the notification of the issuance of a €100 gold collector coin under the theme of 'Intangible cultural heritage in Slovakia: The fujara and its music'.

The coin is made from an alloy of gold (90%), silver (7.5%) and copper (2.5%), weighs 9.5 g, and has a diameter of 26 mm. Designed by Peter Valach and produced by the Kremnica Mint, the coin is due to go on sale in October 2021.

Peter Majer

NBS Spokesperson

