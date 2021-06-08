Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 12th meeting of 2021

06/08/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

08. 06. 2021 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (8 June) held its 12th meeting of 2021, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

In accordance with Section 6(2)(d) of Act No 566/1992 on Národná banka Slovenska, as amended, the Bank Board approved a Decision of Národná banka Slovenska on the setting of annual contributions and on special contributions payable in 2022 by supervised financial market participants. The Decision will be published in the Journal of Národná banka Slovenska and on the NBS website.

The Bank Board approved the notification of the issuance of a €100 gold collector coin under the theme of 'Intangible cultural heritage in Slovakia: The fujara and its music'.

The coin is made from an alloy of gold (90%), silver (7.5%) and copper (2.5%), weighs 9.5 g, and has a diameter of 26 mm. Designed by Peter Valach and produced by the Kremnica Mint, the coin is due to go on sale in October 2021.

Peter Majer
NBS Spokesperson

Naspäť

Disclaimer

National Bank of Slovakia published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aNow That PPP Lending Has Ended, Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™ Finds May 2021 Loan Approval Rates Increase for Banks and Non-Bank Lenders
GL
11:19aIP  : DeepMatter Group Plc - Posting of ARA and Updated Notice of AGM
PU
11:19aIP  : Itaconix plc - Trading update
PU
11:19aIP  : Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd - Closes $47 million financing round
PU
11:19aVIANET  : Will EURO 2020 give pubs & bars the kick-off they need heading out of the pandemic?
PU
11:19aHow the INVEST in America Act Tackles Climate Change and Puts the U.S. on a Path Toward a Zero-Emission Future
PU
11:19aSENIOR  : announces contract with Bruce Power Limited Partnership
PU
11:19aSUMMIT THERAPEUTICS  : Crestone Joins Antimicrobials Working Group
PR
11:19aMinnesota-based Nautical Bowls Offers Franchise Opportunities
BU
11:18aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ARPO, ALTA, MMAC, SBBP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly
4Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk
5Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

HOT NEWS