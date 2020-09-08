Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 19th meeting of 2020

08. 09. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (8 September) held its 19th meeting of 2020, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

The Bank Board approved the notification of the issuance of a €100 gold collector coin commemorating Svätopluk II, Prince of Nitra.

The coin is made from an alloy of gold (90%), silver (7.5%) and copper (2.5%), weighs 9.5 g, and has a diameter of 26 mm. Designed by Roman Lugár and produced by the Kremnica Mint, the coin is due to go on sale in November 2020.

The Bank Board decided to repeal Decision No 21/2016 of Národná banka Slovenska of 27 September 2016 on recognising the systemic risk buffer rate of 1% for all exposures located in Estonia. The repealing decision will take effect on the date of its publication in the Journal of Národná banka Slovenska.

BR NBS approved a document entitled 'Propositions for an information campaign on corporate bonds'. Noting the uptrend in corporate bond marketing and investment and considering the risk inherent in corporate bonds, the Bank Board wishes to raise awareness about these financial instruments by means of an information campaign. The approved document lays down the key propositions for this campaign, including its form.

The Bank Board approved a document entitled 'Proposed changes to the regulation of financial intermediation and financial advisory services'. The opportunity to propose regulatory changes in this area arises from tasks set out in the Slovak Government Policy Statement's section on financial services distribution. The proposed changes reflect both the findings of NBS supervision and an experience-based knowledge of needs. Having evaluated the functioning of the regulation of financial intermediation and financial advisory services, NBS is proposing both substantial and technical changes to that regulation.

The Bank Board approved a document entitled 'Support for external financial education projects - grant scheme', which isin line with the 'Financial Literacy Support Strategy of Národná banka Slovenska'.

Peter Majer

NBS Spokesman

Naspäť