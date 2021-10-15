Log in
Statement of Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam Regarding the Departure of Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz

10/15/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Statement of Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam Regarding the Departure of Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz

October 15, 2021

"I'm pleased to thank Dan for his service as Commissioner of the CFTC. His has been an invaluable voice advocating for customer protection, market integrity and transparency, and fair and equitable market access since rejoining the agency in 2018. Whenever we have discussed challenges over the past few years, such as those related to new technologies, emerging markets and risk, and a global pandemic, Dan has promoted thoughtful, reasoned, and empathic deliberation, helping the CFTC remain at the forefront of the policy discussion. Though his departure is a loss for the Commission, we are all fortunate that his work on behalf of the public will continue. I look forward to continuing our friendship and service together."

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 20:21:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
