Release Number 8360-21
Statement of Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam on Trading in Silver Markets
February 01, 2021
Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam released the following statement regarding recent trading in the silver markets:
'The CFTC is closely monitoring recent activity in the silver markets,' said Acting Chairman Behnam. 'The Commission is communicating with fellow regulators, the exchanges, and stakeholders to address any potential threats to the integrity of the derivatives markets for silver, and remains vigilant in surveilling these markets for fraud and manipulation.'
-CFTC-
