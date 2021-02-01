Log in
News  >  Companies

Statement of Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam on Trading in Silver Markets

02/01/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Release Number 8360-21 Statement of Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam on Trading in Silver Markets

February 01, 2021

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam released the following statement regarding recent trading in the silver markets:

'The CFTC is closely monitoring recent activity in the silver markets,' said Acting Chairman Behnam. 'The Commission is communicating with fellow regulators, the exchanges, and stakeholders to address any potential threats to the integrity of the derivatives markets for silver, and remains vigilant in surveilling these markets for fraud and manipulation.'

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
