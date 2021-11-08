UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Federal Trade Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20580

Office of the Chair

Statement of Chair Lina M. Khan

Joined by Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter

Regarding the FY 2020 Hart-Scott-Rodino

Annual Report for Transmittal to Congress

Commission File No. P110014

November 8, 2021

The Federal Trade Commission recently submitted to Congress an annual report on our administration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act. Despite the challenges of navigating a global pandemic, the agency in FY 2020 brought 28 merger enforcement challenges-the highest number of FTC merger enforcement actions in a single year since 2001. We are very grateful to the staff for their hard work and deep commitment to our agency's mission.

As we consider how to build on this success, we are faced with a continued explosion in deal volume coupled with serious resource constraints that are overburdening our ability to investigate carefully mergers that may prove unlawful. Grappling with this reality, the FTC has been reviewing its processes to consider how we can faithfully discharge our statutory obligation despite these serious challenges and constraints.

Over the past year, firms have been proposing transactions at a rapid pace.1 By September 2021, the number of HSR filings received this year had already exceeded the total number of filings received in any of the last ten years-with about a third of the year still left to go.2 Assuming deal-making for the rest of the year continues at this same rate, the FTC could receive over 3,500 merger filings in 2021, marking roughly a 70% increase over the average number of filings received in recent years. Examining transaction dollar volume reveals a similar pattern: on the current trajectory, announced transaction volume for U.S. firms is on track to be the highest in 20 years.3

Agency resources, however, have not kept up. Between 2010 and 2016, FTC and DOJ funding in nominal terms stagnated and, in real terms, effectively declined.4 The FTC's full-time