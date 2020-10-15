Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement of Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz Regarding Final Rule to Amend Exemptions for Foreign Persons Acting as Commodity Pool Operators of Offshore Commodity Pools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
Statement of Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz Regarding Final Rule to Amend Exemptions for Foreign Persons Acting as Commodity Pool Operators of Offshore Commodity Pools

October 15, 2020

I am voting for the final rule amending regulation 3.10(c) (Final Rule). Regulation 3.10(c) provides an exemption from registration to foreign persons who operate commodity pools (CPO) located outside of the United States. The Final Rule makes pragmatic adjustments to certain conditions for claiming the exemption that will allow the Commission to focus its limited resources on protecting U.S. persons who participate in commodity pools, rather than on commodity pools operated outside the U.S. in which non-U.S. persons participate.

A fundamental goal of the Commission's registration and regulation of CPOs is the protection of U.S. customers.[1]The CFTC has long held that CPOs trading commodity interests in our markets are not required to register as CPOs if they are located offshore and only operate pools for non-U.S. persons.[2]In 2007, the Commission codified the exemption in regulation 3.10(c).

The Final Rule: (i) exempts non-U.S. CPOs from registration and regulation with respect to individual commodity pools that do not solicit from U.S. persons or have U.S. investors;[3](ii) provides that this exemption for some pools may be used with other exemptions or exclusions; and (iii) provides a safe harbor to non-U.S. CPOs in the event that U.S. persons inadvertently become participants in the offshore pools, provided that a number of conditions are met to minimize that possibility. Lastly, the Final Rule permits U.S. affiliates of non-U.S. CPOs to contribute 'initial capital' to exempt offshore pools without being treated as 'participants' in the pools themselves if certain conditions are satisfied.

In my statement for the proposed amendments to regulation 3.10(c), I noted some concern that the U.S. affiliate provision might result in persons in the U.S. investing-either knowingly or unknowingly-in unregulated foreign commodity pools if they invested in the U.S. affiliates. The proposal included specific 'anti-evasion' provisions that would prevent certain 'bad actors' from using the exemption and prohibit the marketing of the U.S. affiliate as a vehicle for U.S. commodity interest investments.[4]At my request, several questions regarding potential abuse of the U.S. affiliate provision were included in the proposed rule.

The letters commenting on the proposed rule generally expressed support. A joint letter from asset management industry associations addressed the questions in the proposal regarding the U.S. affiliate provision and provided rationales in support thereof. The letter explained that the initial capital investments from U.S. affiliates intended to help demonstrate fund performance or facilitate fund operations, for example, are not the types of investments that need the full array of customer protections provided for individual commodity pool investors.

Furthermore, comment letters explained how the conditions in the U.S. affiliate provision, coupled with the anti-evasion provisions (with some modifications), balance the flexibility needed by CPOs to make prudent capital allocation decisions with preventive measures reducing the likelihood of abuse. While it is possible that some less than forthright actors could attempt to use the regulation 3.10(c) exemption to skirt the CPO registration requirements when soliciting commodity interest investments from U.S. persons, the Final Rule has appropriate restrictions that will facilitate enforcement when necessary.

In conclusion, the Final Rule makes prudent, limited amendments that reduce the burdens on the Commission's limited resources while maintaining the necessary protections intended for U.S. commodity pool participants. I would like to thank the commenters for their contribution to improving the Final Rule and the CFTC staff for working with my office to address my concerns.

[1]The regulation of CPOs also facilitates the Commission's ability to oversee the derivative markets, manage systemic risks, and fulfill its mandate to ensure safe trading practices. See, e.g., Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors: Compliance Obligations, 77 Fed. Reg. 11252, 11253, 11275 (Feb. 24, 2012), upheld by Investment Company Institute v. CFTC, 720 F.3d 370 (D.C. Cir. 2013).

[2]See CFTC Staff Interpretative Letter 76-21 (Aug. 15, 1976).

[3]The CPO would need to register and comply with CFTC regulations with regard to any other commodity pools it operates that do solicit funds from U.S. persons.

[4]As noted in section II.F.3 of the Final Rule, if the U.S. affiliate is marketed as providing access to commodity interests traded outside the United States, then the affiliate would be subject to the registration regime provided for such entities in part 30 of the Commission's regulations.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 17:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pFRONTRUNNERHC : Announces Appointment of New Vice President of Business Development
PR
02:02pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pVertex Shares Plunge After Biotech Drops Closely Watched Drug Prospect
DJ
02:01pEARTH LIFE SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:01pAFRICA ENERGY : Announces Shareholder Approval and Update on Pending Transactions
AQ
02:01pAFRICA ENERGY : Announces Shareholder Approval and Update on Pending Transactions
AQ
02:01pDONEGAL GROUP INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pISOUTSOURCE : Appoints Technology Leader Robert Lilleness to Board of Directors
BU
02:01pBLINK CHARGING : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of the Important October 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - BLNK
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
3World stocks drop on virus, stimulus angst; U.S. dollar shines
4ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group