Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Statement of Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz Regarding Form CPO-PQR Reporting Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators: Final Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 12:45pm EDT
Statement of Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz Regarding Form CPO-PQR Reporting Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators: Final Rule

October 06, 2020

I am voting for the final rule to amend Regulation 4.27 and Form CPO-PQR (Final Rule). This Final Rule makes adjustments to the reporting requirements for Commodity Pool Operators (CPOs) and their pools based on lessons learned over several years since the requirements were first adopted.

Eight years ago, the Commission began collecting information from CPOs on Form CPO-PQR. During that period, the Commission has come to learn that certain information in Form CPO-PQR has not materially improved the Commission's understanding of CPOs' participation in commodity interest markets, or its ability to assess the risks their pools may pose. The Final Rule eliminates information that has not proven to be of value to the Commission.

Several commenters suggested that the Commission collect less information on the Pool Schedule of Investments (PSOI) about CPO investments in various asset classes. I support the Commission's decision in the Final Rule to continue to collect position data about pool investments. To evaluate the risks posed by CPOs and the pools they operate, it is necessary to understand the total portfolio of each pool and its trading strategy. Recent market volatility-including historic price movements in crude oil-underscores the importance of the CFTC's ability to understand the nature of the participants in our markets and the scope of their activities in order to conduct timely oversight and spot emerging trends or risks.

Since joining the Commission I have supported and encouraged efforts to improve our data and analytical capabilities, and believe they should be expanded in the coming years. Commission staff currently is taking steps to better synthesize swap data for large account controllers and develop a more holistic surveillance program. Once these analytical tools have been further developed, staff will then be in a position to advise the Commission regarding whether any changes to the PSOI are appropriate.

To ensure that the Commission has a complete picture of pool activity across all derivatives markets, it should continue working to integrate swaps data with futures data. Some commenters have suggested that one way to do this would be to require all reporting CPOs and their pools-not just those that trade swaps-to obtain LEIs and submit them on Form CPO-PQR. I encourage the Commission and staff to continue to explore this approach, among others, so that the CFTC is able to aggregate all derivatives transactions by pools under common control.

I would like to thank the Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight for their efforts in finalizing this rule in a form that I can support.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 16:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pTech sell-off weighs on Wall St as Powell warns on recovery
RE
12:58pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 209,560 Due To Coronavirus As Of Oct. 5
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,436,278 as of yesterday vs 7,396,730 in previous report on oct. 5
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 209,560 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 209,199 in previous report on oct. 5
RE
12:54pVenezuela sends two more of its own oil tankers to deliver exports - data
RE
12:49pECB must keep policy easy even after pandemic, Lane says
RE
12:45pSTATEMENT OF COMMISSIONER DAWN D. STUMP REGARDING FINAL RULE : Amendments to Compliance Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators on Form CPO-PQR
PU
12:45pSTATEMENT OF COMMISSIONER DAN M. BERKOVITZ REGARDING FORM CPO-PQR REPORTING REQUIREMENTS FOR COMMODITY POOL OPERATORS : Final Rule
PU
12:38pPfizer CEO says won't discuss FDA's coronavirus vaccine guidance with White House
RE
12:35pU.S. crude output to fall less in 2020 than previously forecast -EIA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group