Statement of First Liberty Institute and Kelly Shackelford on Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

09/26/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Donald Trump tonight nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to the United States Supreme Court to replace the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The following statement in response to the appointment may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:

“President Trump has nominated a judge to the Supreme Court who we are confident will protect the religious freedoms and constitutional rights of all Americans.  Judge Barrett’s record demonstrates her commitment to the Constitution’s text and its purpose. Judge Barrett understands that government exists to protect the God-given rights of the people and the Constitution exists to prevent government from infringing on those rights. She will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice, and we expect the Senate to confirm her without delay.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
