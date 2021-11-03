Statement of the 4th Monetary Policy Committee for 2021

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENT OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE FOURTH MEETING OF 2021 NOVEMBER 3, 2021 The Monetary Policy Committee Maintains the Policy Rate at 12.0 Percent The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its fourth meeting of 2021 held on 2nd and 3rd November 2021, decided to maintain the Policy rate at 12.0 percent; the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) ratio on domestic and foreign deposits at 3.75 percent; and the Lombard rate at 20 basis points above the Policy rate. The decision was arrived at after considering the need to continue supporting economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst monitoring and managing risks to inflation. Global Economic Outlook In its October 2021 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the International Monetary Fund revised downwards the 2021 global real economic growth rate projection, albeit marginally, from 6.0 percent projected in the July 2021 WEO update to 5.9 percent. The slower-than-initially-projected growth rate is a consequence of less optimism in the growth prospects for the advanced economies, partly attributed to supply chain disruptions. 1

In contrast, real economic growth rate for the emerging markets and developing economies group has been revised upwards, owing to improved assessments for some commodity exporting countries, which could outweigh the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sub-Saharan African region's real economic growth rate has been revised upwards to 3.7 percent in 2021 from the initial forecast of 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, the 2022 global real economic growth forecast has been maintained at 4.9 percent. The above notwithstanding, the balance of risks for global growth is tilted to the downside, on account of potential resurgence of other variants of the COVID-19 pandemic before widespread vaccination is achieved. Developments in International Oil Prices Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$73.0 per barrel in 2021Q3, from US$68.6 per barrel in 2021Q2. The increase was attributed to several factors notably, growing demand for the commodity following economic recovery and commencement of winter in the northern hemisphere; uncertainties around the outcome of the OPEC-plus meetings; and the global energy crunch, as China continues to grapple with energy supplies. Brent crude oil prices are anticipated to remain around the current levels for the remainder of 2021, with the 2021Q4 average projected at US$71 per barrel. In 2022, Brent crude oil prices are expected to decline to an annual average of US$66 per barrel, on anticipation that growth in production from OPEC+, U.S. tight oil, and other non-OPEC countries will outpace consumption. Domestic Economic Outlook The domestic economy is projected to grow by 3.8 percent in 2021 compared to a growth of 0.9 percent in 2020. The recovery is premised on the rebound of consumer and business confidence, as COVID-19 cases declined amidst relaxation of containment measures. This notwithstanding, the third wave which 2

hit the country between June and September 2021 may adversely affect the projected outcome. Developments in Merchandise Trade The merchandise trade improved in 2021Q3, as the trade deficit narrowed to US$484.0 million from a deficit of US$490.7 million in the preceding quarter. The outcome followed a growth of 23.2 percent in exports to US$338.4 million, which was stronger than an increase in imports of 7.4 percent to US$822.4 million. The drivers of the growth in exports recorded in 2021Q3 were mainly a result of a seasonal increase in tobacco and sugar exports. Exchange Rate Developments Reflecting market dynamics, the kwacha lost 1.26 percent against the US dollar and traded at K822.1655 per US dollar at the end of 2021Q3, compared to a depreciation rate of 2.67 percent recorded in the previous quarter. However, the local currency appreciated by 1.88 percent against the British Pound; 0.57 percent against the euro; and 4.11 percent against the South African Rand and traded at K1170.4731 per pound, K1026.1367 per euro and K58.8950 per rand during the same period, respectively. Headline Inflation Projections Inflation rate averaged 8.7 percent in 2021Q3 against a projection of 8.8 percent during the Third 2021 MPC meeting, and was lower than 9.1 percent recorded in 2021Q2. The decrease is attributed to moderation of food inflation rate as non- food inflation rate increased marginally. Specifically, food inflation rate averaged 10.3 percent in 2021Q3 compared to 11.1 percent in 2021Q2. On the other hand, non-food inflation rate averaged 7.2 percent in 2021Q3, from 7.1 percent in the previous quarter. 3

Headline inflation rate is now projected to average 9.1 percent in 2021, representing an upward revision of 0.3 percentage points from the Third 2021 MPC. The 2022 inflation has also been revised upwards from 8.2 percent to 8.9 percent. The revisions reflect the impact of the recent increase in domestic fuel pump prices; a higher-than-anticipated rise in maize prices in the fourth quarter of 2021; and persistent disruptions to global supply chains. MPC Maintains Policy Rate at 12.0 Percent The MPC noted that the projected inflation rate is higher than the medium-term target of 5 percent on account of exogenous and mostly supply-side factors. However, to minimise policy trade-off and balance the efforts of managing inflationary pressures as well as supporting economic recovery, the Committee decided to maintain the Policy rate at 12.0 percent, the Lombard rate at 0.2 percentage points above the Policy rate, and the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) ratio on both local currency and foreign currency deposits at 3.75 percent. The MPC will continue monitoring developments and take necessary action when circumstances dictate so. Supported with active open market operations, the adopted monetary policy stance is expected to enhance production of import substitutes and general economic recovery without necessarily jeopardising the medium-term inflation target. Dr. Wilson T. Banda CHAIRPERSON, MPC. Information Note: The next MPC meeting is scheduled for 27th and 28th January 2022. The decision will be announced on 28th January 2022. 4