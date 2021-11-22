Statement on Federal Reserve Nominations of Jerome Powell, Lael Brainard

Washington, D.C. (Nov. 22, 2021) - Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey issued the following statement on today's announcement that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair.

"ICBA congratulates Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard for their nominations. Both nominees have vast experience, expertise, and an intimate understanding of the nation's private banking system from long careers in banking, finance, and regulation.

"As the Senate considers these nominations, ICBA looks forward to continuing to work with Chairman Powell and Governor Brainard on the challenges and opportunities facing the community banking industry."

