Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement on PCAOB Rule 6100 to Fulfill Obligations under the HFCAA

11/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov. 5, 2021

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved a rule adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to fulfill its obligations under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act of 2020 (HFCAA).

The HFCAA prohibits trading in an issuer's stock if the company uses an audit firm for three consecutive years that a foreign jurisdiction prevents the PCAOB from inspecting completely, as determined by the PCAOB. Rule 6100 establishes the framework for the PCAOB to make these required determinations and is consistent with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

This is an important step to protect U.S. investors. I believe it is critical that the Commission and the PCAOB work together to ensure that the auditors of foreign companies accessing U.S. capital markets play by the same rules.

The Commission adopted interim final rules to implement its required rulemaking under the HFCAA earlier this year. We remain on track to finalize those rules before the end of the year.

I'd like to thank the PCAOB and its staff for their work and collaboration on Proposed Rule 6100. I'd also like to thank the following SEC staff: Paul Munter, Natasha Guinan, Diana Stoltzfus, Omid Harraf, Anita Doutt, Mark Jacoby and Erin Nelson in the Office of the Chief Accountant; Bryant Morris and Ken Alcé in the Office of the General Counsel; Luna Bloom in the Division of Corporation Finance; Ted Venuti in the Division of Trading Markets; and Corey Klemmer in the Office of the Chair.

Disclaimer

SEC - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:21pTHE BEST SWING SET BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Backyard Swing Set & More Savings Ranked by Spending Lab
BU
03:20pCOVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pDIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pQ3 2021 Financial Review - Form 6-K
PU
03:19pPetrobras on divestment of Albacora and Albacora Leste - Form 6-K
PU
03:19pKahoot! in the news roundup, November 5
PU
03:19pAmendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
03:19pPress Release Test
PU
03:19pIllinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2Moderna jab forecast sees shares slump
3Analyst recommendations: BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Nikola, Papa John's, Qual..
4Something in the air: Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
5All eyes on crypto-currencies

HOT NEWS