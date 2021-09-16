Log in
Statement on Release of Investigation into Data Irregularities in Doing Business 2018 and 2020

09/16/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Report to the Board of Executive Directors

WASHINGTON, September 16, 2021-The World Bank Group today released the following statement on behalf of the Bank's Board of Executive Directors:

'The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today authorized the release of 'Investigation of Data Irregularities in Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 - Investigation Findings and Report to the Board of Executive Directors,' an independent external review of the facts and circumstances around previously reported data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 Doing Business reports.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
