Statement on the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project

02/12/2021 | 09:03pm EST
As a global development institution, the World Bank works in partnership and through dialogue with all countries receiving financing under its administration. The Bank has a responsibility to provide recipients of such financing with information about any issue that may impact successful project implementation. In this context, the World Bank recently communicated with the Government of Sint Maarten concerning the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project. The Bank emphasizedthe requirement of adequate technical and managerial staffing and capacity at the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE), particularly as major activities are being launched underthe project. In line with the Project Agreement, the Government is responsible to ensure the presence of needed capacity at PJIAE throughout the period of project implementation.

The Bank respects that the governance and management of the airport are under the Government's purview and welcomes the Government's continued commitment to the successful implementation of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project in accordance with the Project Agreement with the World Bank.

The Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project (US$72 million) is co-financed by the EIB (US$50 million) and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and by PJIAE. It aims to restore the capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport and to increase its resilience to natural disasters. The airport is a critical gateway for Sint Maarten's economy and a vital connectivity hub for the region.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 02:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
