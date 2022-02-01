Log in
Statement on the issuance of Treasury bills for Feb 2022

02/01/2022 | 05:02am EST
As part of the  Qatar Central Bank's monetary policy initiatives and its efforts to strengthen the financial system as well as to activate the tools available  for the open market operations;
Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued on Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022 treasury bills for three, six and nine months, with a value of QR 600 million, distributed as follows:

- 300 million QR for three months at an interest rate of 0.16%
- 200 million QR for six months at an interest rate of 0.34%
- 100 million QR for nine months at an interest rate of 0.53%

The issuance is part of a series of issues executed by Qatar Central Bank on behalf of the Government of the State of Qatar and in accordance with the schedule prepared by both Qatar Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance.
Treasury bills are issued through auction for banks operating in Qatar.

Disclaimer

Qatar Central Bank published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 10:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
