Statement on the passing of Mr. Robert E. Murray

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rich Nolan, President and CEO of the National Mining Association (NMA), released the following statement concerning the passing of Mr. Robert E. Murray:

'Bob Murray was a force in the mining industry whose dedication to coal was unrivaled. All who knew him would agree - there was no one more passionate about the importance and value of coal, and the absence of his voice will be felt by many. His love of country, for his family, for his employees and for his work permeated everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.'

# # #