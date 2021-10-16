Log in
Statements by Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, following his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov (Skopje, 14.10.2021)

10/16/2021 | 05:42am EDT
"For us, the European perspective of the Western Balkans is a national policy that we have been serving for almost two decades and we believe that steps in this direction on the part of Europe must be prompt and decisive", stated Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, following his meeting today in Skopje with the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Nikola Dimitrov. At the same time, in the context of their joint statements, but also during their meeting, the Greek Alternate Minister raised with his counterpart the issue of the faithful and proper implementation of the Prespa agreement.

In particular, Mr. Varvitsiotis in his statements welcomed the reviving of the enlargement process following Βrdo's declaration in Slovenia and said that "the first Intergovernmental with the candidate countries, Albania and North Macedonia, should be convened immediately, while at the same time the enlargement process of both Serbia and Montenegro should be accelerated." He stressed that "attention to the region should not decline under any circumstances", noting that ""Europe's focus on the neighbourhood is growing: more than € 30 billion have already been set aside to fund actions and reforms in the region aimed at economic convergence."

The Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs said that during the discussion he had with his counterpart, Mr. Dimitrov, they examined "ways in which Greece will continue to provide know-how for the accession course of North Macedonia".

Specifically, Mr. Varvitsiotis underlined that "we are ready to strengthen our economic cooperation in a spirit of friendship, mutual understanding and good neighbourly relations, which are certainly based on the faithful and proper implementation of the Prespa agreement."

In closing, Mr. Varvitsiotis stressed that "Greece is a force for stability in the wider Balkan region" and through cooperation within Europe "I believe it conveys to Brussels the anxiousness of the neighbourhood for more Europe. Europe is our home. We ask for this home to expand, to embrace the whole European continent, completing its geographical unification through the accession of Western Balkan countries to the European Union".

Following the statements, the Alternate Minister met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bujar Osmani.

It is noted that Mr. Varvitsiotis is paying a two-day visit to North Macedonia, while tomorrow he will meet with the Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Zoran Zaev. During his stay in Skopje, he will have a meeting with Greek entrepreneurs, who are active in the region.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 09:41:07 UTC.


HOT NEWS