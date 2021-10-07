Log in
Statements by Prime Minister Florin Cîțu at the end of the Cabinet meeting of October 6

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
[Check against delivery]

Prime Minister Florin Cîțu: Good evening. In today's Cabinet meeting, we took several decisions, several government decisions have been approved, among which is the prolongation of the state of alert. Mr Arafat will give you more details in this respect, and some decisions linked to the Education Ministry will also be detailed.

I would like to make an announcement. We have had several talks lately regarding the energy price. We also saw the evolution of prices lately and we took the decision that the PNL and the Government support the capping of energy prices in Romania. It will be a decision taken in the first Cabinet meeting after the crisis is resolved. Therefore, we will support the capping of energy prices at the level we see in this period. That is why I warn all companies that want to take advantage of this announcement in the next period that we will use the capping at current prices. Thank you!

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
