Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Expands their Remine Product Offering to Include Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management

07/09/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS) will expand their partnership with Remine to offer the fully featured Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management. SIMLS will offer the upgraded products as a complimentary member benefit to their more than 2,300 valued subscribers in the Staten Island area.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management will both modernize and simplify the Transaction Management process for SIMLS’s brokers and agents. By utilizing Remine’s industry-leading Transaction Management tool, Docs+ users will experience a plethora of solutions in a single platform, including a sophisticated clause system, fully functional PDF mark-up tool, change/edit highlighting and tracking, document templating and distribution, brokerage branding for forms and email, checklist builder and distribution, and impersonation for agent collaboration.

“SIMLS is eager to offer Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management to our members,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIMLS. “Remine’s modular approach aligns perfectly with our goal to offer our members industry-leading technology to power their businesses through strategic workflows.”

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with SIMLS by providing two of our four flagship products, Remine Pro and Docs+ Transaction Management to its members,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our mission at Remine is to modernize the digital real estate journey by offering best-in-class technology that not only allows agents to leverage their time but also provides powerful search and collaboration tools and streamlined transaction management.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Staten Island Multiple Listing Service

Working as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale, the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS) is provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR), the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.

Comprised of more than 2,300 members, SIBOR and SIMLS serve real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.

Established in 1915, SIBOR/SIMLS exist to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.

All SIBOR/SIMLS Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

SIBOR/SIMLS – siborrealtors.com – is the prime source for Staten Island home listings and local real estate market trends.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Grocery-anchored retail portfolio in the Philadelphia MSA sells for $114.25M
PU
09:22aLandmarks for future banknote designs specified
PU
09:22aALM EQUITY  : Notice of written procedure
PU
09:22aRAMCO  : Understanding Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
PU
09:21aMDC PARTNERS  : MDCA) and Stagwell Media LP Reach Agreement on Amended Transaction that Offers MDC Shareholders Greater Stake in Combined Business
PR
09:20aMinister Logar attends the European Parliament's Plenary Session
PU
09:20aPM CALL WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NAFTALI BENNETT : 9 July 2021
PU
09:20aSovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series IV - Issue Price
PU
09:19aVOLKSWAGEN  : posts H1 operating profit of $13 billion
RE
09:19aTELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
4Airbus shares climb after 52% jump in jet deliveries
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Reflation trade takes another hit

HOT NEWS