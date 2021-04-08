Log in
States Premium Financing names Input 1 as technology services partner for its insurance premium lending business

04/08/2021 | 10:26am EDT
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- States Premium Financing, Inc., headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, announced today it has selected Input 1's premium finance software, the Premium Billing System (PBS), to grow its premium finance business.

[Input 1's] modern cloud-based interface, simple quoting capabilities, robust account management tools, and flexible payment options strongly supported our needs. -- Val Patel, CEO, States Premium Financing

After carefully surveying the premium financing landscape, States Premium Financing knew they needed to partner with a technology provider who could give them a solid foundation and tangible advantages in the marketplace. "For us, it was important to have a proven technology platform that would accelerate our growth prospects and be incredibly user-friendly so that we can focus on our business and our customers," said Val Patel, CEO of States Premium Financing. "Selecting Input 1 was an easy decision for us.  It was clear that their platform was built with deep knowledge of the premium finance business. Their modern cloud-based interface, simple quoting capabilities, robust account management tools, and flexible payment options strongly supported our needs."

Input 1 is well-positioned for this partnership and will deliver a robust platform for States Premium Financing to grow their business. "We are excited to be the technology platform upon which States Premium Financing will expand their premium finance business in Texas," said Chris Farfaras, EVP & CSMO of Input 1.  "They did their research and knew what functionality they needed to succeed. Our PBS platform matched up better than the competition with clear advantages across the board. Agents and policyholders doing business with States Premium Financing will have access to a modern, cloud-based, digital billing and payments platform to manage their accounts, anywhere, anytime, and from any device. Their agents will be able to swiftly quote financing terms, send out electronic documents, and accept digital signatures for a completely contactless and fast funding experience. Furthermore, anytime States Premium Financing staff requires technical assistance, they can always depend on receiving exceptional support from our domestic support center."

About States Premium Financing, Inc.
States Premium Financing is a privately owned and operated premium finance company headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, serving independent insurance agents and MGAs specializing in commercial liability for apartment complexes, hotels, and related lines of business.

About Input 1, LLC
Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact
Input 1, LLC
Marketing Department
888-882-2554 ext.2135
information@input1.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/states-premium-financing-names-input-1-as-technology-services-partner-for-its-insurance-premium-lending-business-301264581.html

SOURCE Input 1, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
