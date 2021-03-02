Log in
Statistical Bulletin – November 2020

03/02/2021 | 10:08am EST
BANK OF GHANA

MONTHLY STATISTICAL BULLETIN

NOVEMBER 2020

PREPARED AND PUBLISHED B BANK OF GHANA

Y RESEAR

CH DEPARTMENT

PUBLIC

Pages

TABLE OF CONTENTS

List of Abbreviations Selected Economic IndicatorsTables

  • 1. Monetary Survey

  • 2. Assets of the Bank of Ghana

  • 3. Liabilities of the Bank of Ghana

  • 4. Assets of Deposit Money Banks

  • 5. Liabilities of Deposit Money Banks

  • 6. Sectoral Distribution of Outstanding Credit by Deposit Money Banks

  • 7. Reserve Requirements of Deposit Money Banks

  • 8. Consolidated Assets and Liabilities of Rural/Community Banks

i ii

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Interest Rates

9. Interest Rates -Domestic Money Banks - (%) 9-10

10. Money Market Rates (%) 11

Government Fiscal Operations

11. Fiscal Position - Narrow 12-13

12. Outstanding Stock of Selected Financial Assets 14-15

13. Holders and Structure of Domestic Debt 16

External Sector Indicators

14. International Reserves of Bank of Ghana 17

15. Merchandise Trade Flows 18-19

16. Crude Oil and Petroleum Products Imports 20

17. Commodity Prices 21

18. Indicative Foreign Exchange Rates (Interbank & Forex Bureaux Markets) 22

Real Sector Indicators

19. National Consumer Price Index and Inflation Rates 23

20. Gross Domestic Product at 2006 Constant Prices 24

21. Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices 25

NOTES:

  • 1. This issue does not include Broad Fiscal Tables and the complete Balance of Payment Tables.

  • 2. All data are subject to revisions.

  • 3. Unless otherwise stated, source of data is from Bank of Ghana.

LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS

COICOP

Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose

GIR

Gross International Reserves

CIEA

Consumer Index of Economic Activity

DMB

Deposit Money Bank

GOG

Government of Ghana

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

ESLA

Energy Sector Levy Act

DRL

Debt Recovery Levy

NPRA

National Pension Regulatory Authority

SSNIT

Social Security and National Insurance Trust

GGILB

Government of Ghana Index Linked Bonds

SADA

Savanna Accelerated Development Authority

SBG

Standbic Bank Ghana

SDR

Special Drawing Right

IMF

International Monetary Fund

FOB

Free on Board

CIF

Cost, Insurance and Freight

SELECTED ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Indicators

2019

2020

Nov

Dec

Jan

FebMar

AprMayJuneJulyAug

Sep

OctNov

Inflationary Measures [COICOP Based] (y-o-y) (%)

Headline Inflation

Core 1: Inflation excl Energy and Utility

Monetary Sector Indicators (y-o-y) Growth (%)

Private Sector Credit

Reserve Money (RM)

Broad Money (M2)

Total Liquidity (M2+)

External Sector Developments (US$' M)

Gross International Reserves (GIR)

(equiv. in months of imports of goods & services)

Export

Import

Trade Balance

Current Account

Private Transfers (net)

Commodity Price Movements

Cocoa LIFFE [£ per tonne]

Gold [US$ per fine ounce]

Brent Crude Oil [US$ per barrel]

Real Sector Indicators (Base: Avg. 2001=100)

CIEA: year-on-year growth (nominal)

CIEA: year-on-year growth (real)

External Debt By Maturity (US$' M)

Stock

External debt/GDP (%)

Government Fiscal Operations (GH¢' M)

Net Domestic Financing: Narrow (NDF)

8.20 7.90 7.10 6.40

17.64 18.03 20.86 34.39 14.91 16.02 18.25 21.64

7,836.59

8,418.08

3.79

4.05

  • 1,281.80 1,404.35

  • 939.44 981.50

  • 342.36 422.85

n.a n.a

(366.64)

894.86

  • 1,896.90 1,805.60

  • 1,471.15 1,481.33

    • 62.71 65.17

    • 9.39 18.18

    • 3.38 13.95

20,295.04

20,349.37

31.96

32.26

2,889.17

-404.29

7.80 6.60

7.80 6.50

7.80 6.90

10.60 11.10

11.30 12.00

11.20 11.89

11.40 12.06

10.50 11.09

10.40 11.00

10.10 9.80 10.70 10.20

26.81 24.14 11.43 16.96

21.77 19.12 12.37 14.54

19.69 20.41 12.74 13.52

17.94 21.70 14.84 16.81

16.47 22.33 20.33 20.58

14.23 16.62 22.13 20.33

13.99 24.39 25.27 23.87

14.25 20.24 26.96 24.80

12.64 31.75 30.66 27.09

13.42 10.50 26.14 31.44 30.74 33.52 29.97 29.91

8,249.57

10,036.75

9,883.04

10,286.34

9,802.17

9,171.36

8,828.48

8,561.92

8,469.17

8,627.38

8,191.72

3.94 1,437.07 1,128.18

4.76 1,364.50

308.90

882.37 482.13

4.66 1,088.46 1,030.43

4.82 1,244.28 1,091.77

4.56 1,074.72 1,010.77

4.28 1,177.81 1,247.02

4.14 1,051.48

4.03 1,182.25

4.00 1,168.98

4.09

3.90

  • 1,215.13 1,155.33

    • 58.03 152.51

    63.95

    (69.21)

    932.91 118.58

    948.21 234.04

    972.30

  • 1,089.25 1,192.15

  • 196.68 125.88

-36.82

n.a n.a

n.a n.a

105.53 773.43

n.a n.a

n.a n.a

(663.47)

956.33

n.a n.a

n.a n.a

(709.25)

865.14

n.a n.a

n.a n.a

1,922.50 1,560.74

2,003.60 1,596.81

1,855.73 1,590.59

1,836.05 1,681.01

1,944.32 1,716.82

1,759.09 1,734.69

1,574.43 1,843.17

1,691.30 1,971.07

1,828.82 1,924.47

  • 1,678.82 1,707.67

  • 1,901.68 1,867.87

    63.67

    55.53

    33.73

    26.63

    32.11

    40.77

    43.24

    45.04

    41.87

    • 41.36 43.98

10.78 3.36

13.32 7.15

4.82 -1.87

-1.71 -10.47

-1.52 -10.23

10.01 4.13

9.77 3.93

11.90 6.54

14.75 10.75

  • 14.95 14.90

  • 10.89 11.88

20,372.71

22,958.76

23,061.93

24,036.16

24,045.04

24,109.07

24,265.27

24,398.28

24,320.62

24,298.40

24,401.49

29.08

31.56

32.55

34.73

35.08

35.47

35.77

36.01

36.01

36.02

36.19

1,736.41

-2,177.65

7,601.35

1,277.10

5,812.49

5,330.56

4,796.73

5,296.62

2,126.08

5,989.62

5,231.19

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
