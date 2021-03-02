Statistical Bulletin – November 2020

|
Inflationary Measures [COICOP Based] (y-o-y) (%)
Headline Inflation
Core 1: Inflation excl Energy and Utility
Monetary Sector Indicators (y-o-y) Growth (%)
Private Sector Credit
Reserve Money (RM)
Broad Money (M2)
Total Liquidity (M2+)
External Sector Developments (US$' M)
Gross International Reserves (GIR)
(equiv. in months of imports of goods & services)
Export
Import
Trade Balance
Current Account
Private Transfers (net)
Commodity Price Movements
Cocoa LIFFE [£ per tonne]
Gold [US$ per fine ounce]
Brent Crude Oil [US$ per barrel]
Real Sector Indicators (Base: Avg. 2001=100)
CIEA: year-on-year growth (nominal)
CIEA: year-on-year growth (real)
External Debt By Maturity (US$' M)
Stock
External debt/GDP (%)
Government Fiscal Operations (GH¢' M)
Net Domestic Financing: Narrow (NDF)
8.20 7.90 7.10 6.40
17.64 18.03 20.86 34.39 14.91 16.02 18.25 21.64
7,836.59
8,418.08
3.79
4.05
-
1,281.80 1,404.35
-
939.44 981.50
-
342.36 422.85
n.a n.a
(366.64)
894.86
-
1,896.90 1,805.60
-
1,471.15 1,481.33
-
62.71 65.17
-
9.39 18.18
-
3.38 13.95
20,295.04
20,349.37
31.96
32.26
2,889.17
-404.29
7.80 6.60
7.80 6.50
7.80 6.90
10.60 11.10
11.30 12.00
11.20 11.89
11.40 12.06
10.50 11.09
10.40 11.00
10.10 9.80 10.70 10.20
26.81 24.14 11.43 16.96
21.77 19.12 12.37 14.54
19.69 20.41 12.74 13.52
17.94 21.70 14.84 16.81
16.47 22.33 20.33 20.58
14.23 16.62 22.13 20.33
13.99 24.39 25.27 23.87
14.25 20.24 26.96 24.80
12.64 31.75 30.66 27.09
13.42 10.50 26.14 31.44 30.74 33.52 29.97 29.91
8,249.57
10,036.75
9,883.04
10,286.34
9,802.17
9,171.36
8,828.48
8,561.92
8,469.17
8,627.38
8,191.72
3.94 1,437.07 1,128.18
4.76 1,364.50
308.90
882.37 482.13
4.66 1,088.46 1,030.43
4.82 1,244.28 1,091.77
4.56 1,074.72 1,010.77
4.28 1,177.81 1,247.02
4.14 1,051.48
4.03 1,182.25
4.00 1,168.98
4.09
3.90
-
1,215.13 1,155.33
63.95
(69.21)
932.91 118.58
948.21 234.04
972.30
-
1,089.25 1,192.15
-36.82
n.a n.a
n.a n.a
105.53 773.43
n.a n.a
n.a n.a
(663.47)
956.33
n.a n.a
n.a n.a
(709.25)
865.14
n.a n.a
n.a n.a
1,922.50 1,560.74
2,003.60 1,596.81
1,855.73 1,590.59
1,836.05 1,681.01
1,944.32 1,716.82
1,759.09 1,734.69
1,574.43 1,843.17
1,691.30 1,971.07
1,828.82 1,924.47
-
1,678.82 1,707.67
-
1,901.68 1,867.87
63.67
55.53
33.73
26.63
32.11
40.77
43.24
45.04
41.87
10.78 3.36
13.32 7.15
4.82 -1.87
-1.71 -10.47
-1.52 -10.23
10.01 4.13
9.77 3.93
11.90 6.54
14.75 10.75
20,372.71
22,958.76
23,061.93
24,036.16
24,045.04
24,109.07
24,265.27
24,398.28
24,320.62
24,298.40
24,401.49
29.08
31.56
32.55
34.73
35.08
35.47
35.77
36.01
36.01
36.02
36.19
1,736.41
-2,177.65
7,601.35
1,277.10
5,812.49
5,330.56
4,796.73
5,296.62
2,126.08
5,989.62
5,231.19