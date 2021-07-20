Log in
Statistical News: Export Orders in June 2021

07/20/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Compared with the same month in 2020, export orders in June 2021 increased 31.1% to US$53.7 billion. In NT Dollars, export orders were approximately NT$1,493.6 billion in June 2021, which increased 22.4% on a yoy basis.

Please note:Due to the popularity of overseas production, not all products of these export orders are necessarily exported from Taiwan.
Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS