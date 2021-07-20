Statistical News: Export Orders in June 2021

Compared with the same month in 2020, export orders in June 2021 increased 31.1% to US$53.7 billion. In NT Dollars, export orders were approximately NT$1,493.6 billion in June 2021, which increased 22.4% on a yoy basis.
Please note:Due to the popularity of overseas production, not all products of these export orders are necessarily exported from Taiwan.
