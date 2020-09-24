Statistical News Release: Slight drop in claims for non-life insurers

Insurance claims for non-life insurers fell by 5% in the second quarter of 2020 from EUR 2.88 to 2.74 billion. The volume of motor insurance claims decreased particularly, due to the coronavirus crisis. Claims relating to occupational disability and sick leave increased.

.

The volume of total claims fell by 5%

In the second quarter of 2020, Dutch non-life insurers saw total insurance claims fall by 5%, from EUR 2.88 to 2.74 billion. Since 2016, the quarter-on-quarter development of the total volume of insurance claims has varied between -8% and +8%. Despite the coronavirus crisis, the decline in the second quarter was still within the margins of previous quarterly developments. However, there were differences in development in terms of insurance product.

Fewer car insurance claims, more occupational disability claims

Insurers report that fewer car journeys are made due to the coronavirus measures. The volume of claims relating to road accidents fell sharply in the first half of 2020 (Figure 1). In the last quarter of 2019, the volume of third-party liability and all-risk claims for road accidents amounted to EUR 841 million. In the second quarter of 2020, this amount decreased by 31% to EUR 584 million.

Claims arising from occupational disability (including sick leave) increased during the first half of 2020. In the last quarter of 2019, the total amount of occupational disability claims amounted to EUR 968 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the total volume amounted to EUR 1.36 billion.

Damage claims (fire, storm, theft, etc.) remained fairly stable, apart from a slight increase due to storm damage in the first quarter of 2020.