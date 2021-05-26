Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistical Notice 2021/04

05/26/2021 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Monday 24 May we published a second version 1.2.0 public working draft (PWD2) of the Bank of England Statistics taxonomy to support the collection of statistical data previously collected in an XML format. This change was announced in Statistical Notice 2021/02.

This PWD2 publication incorporates comments received during the PWD feedback window 21 April - 21 May 2021 and offers another opportunity to provide feedback. A change log has been published to outline changes between PWD and PWD2.

The taxonomy, data point model (DPM) dictionary, annotated templates and validation rules represent the reporting requirements outlined on the Forms, definitions and validations page of the Bank of England website, and collected under the Statistical Code of Practice. The data point model is an extension of the European Banking Authority's (EBA) data point model and filings will be subject to the EBA filing rules as published on the EBA website.

We invite feedback, particularly from firms and software vendors, on the PWD technical artefacts to uktaxonomypwdfeedback@bankofengland.co.uk by Friday 11 June 2021. Public working drafts (PWD and PWD2) should not be used for reporting. We will aim to publish the final version of the taxonomy and DPM in late July/ early August 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19a : Change in the Trade Name of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Update on Previously Disclosed Transaction)
PU
05:19aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Postponement of RusHydro's IFRS results and management conference call
EQ
05:16aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS  : IHG Hotels & Resorts announces three Turkey signings across its Luxury, Premium and Essentials collections
PU
05:15aKION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
05:15aKION GROUP AG : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
PU
05:15aCHINA : rising payment risks in construction and energy sectors despite stronger economic outlook
PU
05:13aALLIANZ  : Leadership change at Allianz Holdings plc
PU
05:13aABB  : collaborates with Equinor on digital integration to improve operations at offshore assets
PU
05:13aTAX  : Latest developments in r&d tax relief
PU
05:13aCOLLECTIV​E ACCOMMODATION ESTABLISHMENTS : Q1/2021​
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kiwi dollar holds onto gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop jumps more than 16% as 'meme' stocks roar higher
4DANONE : DANONE : Downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
5Gold tops $1,900/oz as dollar weakens, inflation jitters persist

HOT NEWS