Statistical Notice 2021/12

As outlined in our two recent Statistical Notices 2021/09 and 2021/10 , all statistical reporting Firms are required to complete the on-boarding Key Survey by 5pm on Friday 29 October, regardless of whether the Firm already currently uses BEEDS to submit other collections.

If you have not yet submitted your survey/s, please do so by following the Key Survey link, ensuring you complete all fields as soon as possible.

As a reminder, Firms should complete separate surveys for their unconsolidated and consolidated reporting requirements, including your electronic reporting codes (OSCA codes) for each.

Firms who only report Forms MM and MQ should also complete the survey.

If you are a software vendor and wish to participate in the November UAT window, please email to inform us osca.queries@bankofengland.co.uk by 5pm on Friday 29 October.