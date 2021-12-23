Log in
Statistical Notice 2021/17

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
Published on 23 December 2021
Bank of England Statistical Taxonomy - Corrective Release

Having received further feedback through the current UAT testing window, a further update of the Known Issues log has been published and we can confirm that we will be publishing a corrective release of the Statistical Taxonomy in the new year.

Box code mapping documents will be made available following the publication of the corrective release.

The UAT window will remain open for testing of the Statistical Taxonomy until 21 January.

We expect to open a second UAT window in March. Exact dates will be confirmed in January.

Those Firms that opted to report on BEEDS for phase 1 will be contacted in the new year regarding plans for on boarding.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
