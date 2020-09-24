Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Export of roundwood in 2019 about 28% lower than in 2018

According to external trade data, 1.9 million cubic meters of roundwood were exported in 2019 or about 28% less than in 2018. Compared to the previous year, the exports of industrial roundwood decreased by almost 25%, of which the exports of coniferous industrial roundwood were lower by 39%, while the exports of non-coniferous industrial roundwood were higher by about 52%. Wood fuel exports were also lower than a year ago (by about 45%).

The imports of roundwood in 2019 higher than in 2018

About 614,000 cubic meters of roundwood were imported in 2019 or about 17% more than in 2018. Compared to the previous year, the imports of industrial roundwood increased by about 30%, of which the imports of coniferous industrial roundwood were higher by about 45%, while the imports of non-coniferous industrial roundwood were lower by almost 1%. Wood fuel imports were also lower than a year ago (by 9%).