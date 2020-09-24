Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Export of roundwood in 2019 about 28% lower than in 2018

09/24/2020 | 04:35am EDT
The exports of roundwood in 2019 lower than in 2018

According to external trade data, 1.9 million cubic meters of roundwood were exported in 2019 or about 28% less than in 2018. Compared to the previous year, the exports of industrial roundwood decreased by almost 25%, of which the exports of coniferous industrial roundwood were lower by 39%, while the exports of non-coniferous industrial roundwood were higher by about 52%. Wood fuel exports were also lower than a year ago (by about 45%).
The imports of roundwood in 2019 higher than in 2018

About 614,000 cubic meters of roundwood were imported in 2019 or about 17% more than in 2018. Compared to the previous year, the imports of industrial roundwood increased by about 30%, of which the imports of coniferous industrial roundwood were higher by about 45%, while the imports of non-coniferous industrial roundwood were lower by almost 1%. Wood fuel imports were also lower than a year ago (by 9%).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:34:01 UTC
