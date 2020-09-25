Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In August 2020 more than two thirds of all tourist overnight stays generated by domestic tourists

In August 2020 tourist accommodation establishments recorded more than 804,000 tourist arrivals (25% fewer than in August 2019). While domestic tourists generated more than 512,000 arrivals (172% more than in August 2019), foreign tourists generated 292,000 (67% fewer than in August 2019).

Tourists generated more than 2.5 million overnight stays in August 2020 (14% fewer than in August 2019), of which domestic tourists generated almost 1.7 million overnight stays (164% more than in August 2019) and foreign just over 819.000 (64% fewer than in August 2019).

Over a tenth of foreign overnight stays generated by tourists from Italy



The most overnight stays among foreign tourists in August 2020 were generated by tourists from Germany (35% or more than 283,000), followed by tourists from Italy (11%), the Netherlands and Austria (both 9%), Hungary (7%) and France (4%).



Health (spa) resorts and seaside resorts recorded more tourist overnight stays in August 2020 than in August 2019

In August 2020 health (spa) resorts recorded 513,000 tourist overnight stays (9% more than in August 2019) and seaside resorts almost 650,000 overnight stays (5% more than in August 2019). The most overnight stays (domestic and foreign) were recorded in mountain resorts (904,000 or 16% fewer than in August 2019).

Tourist farms with accommodation recorded 25% more tourist overnight stays in August 2020



Tourist farms with accommodation, which took 5th place in the number of tourist overnight stays in August 2020, recorded almost 82,000 overnight stays (25% more than in August 2019).

The most tourist overnight stays in August 2020 were recorded in hotels (more than 774,000 or 31% of all tourist overnight stays, which is 19% fewer than in August 2019), followed by private rooms, apartments and dwellings (28% of all tourist overnight stays or 4% fewer than in August 2019), with camping sites coming third (21% of all tourist overnight stays or 20% fewer than in August 2019).

40% fewer tourist overnight stays by the end of August 2020 compared to the same period in 2019



From the beginning of January until the end of August 2020 tourists generated almost 2.4 million arrivals (47% fewer than in the same period in 2019) and more than 7 million overnight stays (40% fewer than in the same period in 2019).

While in this period domestic tourists generated 26% more arrivals and 34% more overnight stays than in 2019, foreign tourists generated 70% fewer arrivals and 67% fewer overnight stays.

More data in the SiStat Database

More detailed provisional monthly data on tourist arrivals and overnight stays are published in the SiStat Database.

In 2020 a table Tourist arrivals and overnight stays by countries, municipalities, Slovenia, monthly was added in the SiStat Database.

Together with this release also the final monthly data for July 2020 are published in the SiStat Database.