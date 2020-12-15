Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of construction put in place 2.3% lower than in September 2020 and 0.3% lower than in October 2019

12/15/2020 | 04:45am EST
The value of construction put in placein October 2020 lower than in the previous month

In comparison with September 2020, the value of construction put in place in October 2020 decreased by 2.3%. This time the value of construction put in place decreased after it had been increasing during the previous three months. In October 2020, the value of construction put in place on civil engineering decreased at the monthly level by 4.2%. The value of construction put in place on buildings increased by 2.6%; on residential buildings it went up by 7.2% and on non-residential buildings by 1.3%.
The value of construction put in place in October 2020 lower than in October 2019

In the previous two months the index went up at the annual level, but in October 2020 the value of construction put in place was 0.3% lower. The value of construction put in place on civil engineering decreased at the annual level by 0.1%. As regards buildings it went up by 0.1%; on residential buildings it went up by 28.2%, while on non-residential buildings it went down by 9.6%.
The value of construction put in place in the first ten months of 2020 lower than in the same period of 2019

The value of construction put in place in the first ten months of 2020 decreased by 2.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. As regards buildings it went down by 4.6% and as regards civil engineering by 0.8%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:44:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
