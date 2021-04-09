Statistical Press Release - Securities issues – February 2021

In February 2021, net issues (gross issues minus redemptions) of securities by residents presented a positive value of €6.3 billion. This figure results, essentially, from net issues of debt securities (Chart 1).

Concerning the institutional sector, the general government presented the most important contribution for the overall value, with positive net issues of €4.7 billion, followed by the non-financial corporations and the financial corporations, with positive net issues of €1.4 billion and €0.2 billion, respectively (Chart 2).