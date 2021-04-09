Log in
Statistical Press Release - Securities issues – February 2021

04/09/2021 | 06:16am EDT
In February 2021, net issues (gross issues minus redemptions) of securities by residents presented a positive value of €6.3 billion. This figure results, essentially, from net issues of debt securities (Chart 1).

Concerning the institutional sector, the general government presented the most important contribution for the overall value, with positive net issues of €4.7 billion, followed by the non-financial corporations and the financial corporations, with positive net issues of €1.4 billion and €0.2 billion, respectively (Chart 2).

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
