Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – December 2020

The average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations decreased by 12 basis points (b.p.) from December 2019, to 2.00%.

Broken down by segment, and in year-on-year terms, the interest rate on operations below €1 million declined by 13 b.p. to 2.29%, and the interest rate on operations above €1 million decreased by 16 b.p. to 1.69% (Chart 1).

In 2020 the volume of new loans granted to non-financial corporations totalled €33.6 billion, corresponding to a €0.8 billion increase from 2019.

In the same period, interest rates on new loans to households continued to show a downward trend.

In December 2020 the average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase was 0.80%, a 30 b.p. decrease compared to the same period one year earlier, reaching a new historical low for the fifth consecutive month (Chart 2).

The average interest rates on loans for consumption and other purposes were 6.09% (6.55% in December 2019) and 2.97% (3.74% in December 2019) respectively.