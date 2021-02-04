Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – December 2020

The average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations decreased by 12 basis points (b.p.) from December 2019, to 2.00%.
Broken down by segment, and in year-on-year terms, the interest rate on operations below €1 million declined by 13 b.p. to 2.29%, and the interest rate on operations above €1 million decreased by 16 b.p. to 1.69% (Chart 1).
In 2020 the volume of new loans granted to non-financial corporations totalled €33.6 billion, corresponding to a €0.8 billion increase from 2019.
In the same period, interest rates on new loans to households continued to show a downward trend.
In December 2020 the average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase was 0.80%, a 30 b.p. decrease compared to the same period one year earlier, reaching a new historical low for the fifth consecutive month (Chart 2).
The average interest rates on loans for consumption and other purposes were 6.09% (6.55% in December 2019) and 2.97% (3.74% in December 2019) respectively.
Disclaimer
Banco de Portugal published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:12:05 UTC.