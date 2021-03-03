Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – January 2021

In January, the average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations increased by 17 basis points (b.p.) to 2.16%
The interest rate on operations below €1 million rose by 13 b.p. to 2.42% and the interest rate on operations above €1 million rose by 3 b.p. to 1.70% (Chart 1).
The average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase declined by 3 b.p. to a new historical low of 0.77%, for the sixth consecutive month (Chart 2).
The average interest rate on loans for consumption stood at 6.56% and the interest rate on loans for other purposes stood at 3.66%. The rates for December were 6.09% and 2.97%, respectively.
