Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – January 2021

03/03/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In January, the average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations increased by 17 basis points (b.p.) to 2.16%

The interest rate on operations below €1 million rose by 13 b.p. to 2.42% and the interest rate on operations above €1 million rose by 3 b.p. to 1.70% (Chart 1).

The average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase declined by 3 b.p. to a new historical low of 0.77%, for the sixth consecutive month (Chart 2).

The average interest rate on loans for consumption stood at 6.56% and the interest rate on loans for other purposes stood at 3.66%. The rates for December were 6.09% and 2.97%, respectively.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:25aTACTICAL SHIFT : Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up
AQ
11:24aLITHIUM AMERICAS  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 40-F)
PU
11:24aWAI CHUN  : Memorandum of understanding in respect of intended full acquisition
PU
11:24aINTEREST RATES ON BANK DEPOSITS AND LOANS : January 2021
PU
11:24aSCAPA  : Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
11:24aSTATISTICS ON INSURANCE CORPORATIONS : Q4 2020
PU
11:22aDeloitte to pay Malaysia $80 million to settle claims linked to 1MDB
RE
11:22a"CREDIT UNION SUSTAINABILITY : the role of risk management, in sector restructuring and business model change" Registrar of Credit Unions Patrick Casey
PU
11:22aNATIONAL VISION : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
2"CREDIT UNION SUSTAINABILITY: the role of risk management, in sector restructuring and business model chang..
3STOXX 600 : Stocks climb as Treasuries stabilise
4Green Finance Report, March 2021
5CBDMD, INC. : HOW TO TAKE CBD OIL: Combining Products During the Day...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ