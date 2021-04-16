Statistical Press Release – Statistics on corporations in the Central Balance Sheet Database – 4th quarter of 2020

Return on assets (EBITDA2 / assets) of non-financial corporations in 2020 stood at 6.1%, unchanged from the year ended in the previous quarter, which represents a decrease of 1.5 percentage points (p.p.) compared to 2019.

By activity sector, the private corporations' profitability decreased by 3.9 p.p. in transportation and storage sector, 3.0 p.p. in head offices, 1.7 p.p. in trade, 1.0 p.p. in other services and 0.7 p.p. in manufacturing. The electricity and construction sectors showed an increase in profitability of 0.3 p.p. and 0.1 p.p., respectively. Public corporations3 presented a 9.5 p.p. decrease in profitability by comparison with the end of the previous year. By size class, profitability decreased 0.5 p.p. in large corporations and 1.2 pp in SME4, standing at 8.4% and 5.8%, respectively.