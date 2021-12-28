Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistical Yearbook of Maritime Economy 2021

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comprehensive statistical information that depict the standing of maritime economy in 2019, in comparison with the preceding years. Information describing maritime economy against the background of national economy, statistical data on maritime economy entities, the workforce, employment, remuneration, investment expenditures, fixed assets and financial issues, cargo traffic, passenger and vessel movements in seaports, maritime and coastal transport fleet as well as sea waterborne carriages accomplished by Polish shipping companies, cargo traffic, passenger and vessels movements, maritime merchant fleet under Polish flag, marine accidents and salvage, shipbuilding, maritime fisheries and fish processing industry, maritime education and science, marine environment protection, and maritime tourism. In addition the yearbook shall be supplemented with basic information on maritime economy at international level.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.
PU
04:27aSHIMAMURA : （Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP）
PU
04:27aHK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS : Launches New Mobile App for Customers with Smart Meters to Optimise Energy Use
PU
04:27aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo acquires turkey producer Krasnobor for RUB 1.9 bn
PU
04:26aSouth africa court bans shell seismic survey plan - afp
RE
04:22aVTB BANK JSC : Yuri Andresov elected to VTB Management Board
EQ
04:21aNoratis AG significantly expands its portfolio at the end of 2021
EQ
04:20aCORRECTION : Regarding results of a share buy-back offer
AQ
04:17aPT BARITO PACIFIC TBK : Bakti Barito Foundation Supports National Food Security The Foundation initiates an integrated and sustainable farming program called Bakti Pangan Lestari
PU
04:17aPJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank's Center for Macroeconomic Research summarizes 2021 and publishes expectations for 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
2Asian shares rise, yen slides as traders shrug off Omicron fears and bu..
3Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
4Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - FINANCIAL CREDITOR CONSENT OB..
5General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STO..

HOT NEWS