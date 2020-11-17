- Statistical press release

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 17 November 2020
Interest rates
The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that, based on preliminary data, the main interest rates applied by Luxembourg's credit institutions to euro area households and non- financial corporations (NFCs) for their loan and deposit operations have on average evolved as follows in September 2020.
Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with households
The variable2 interest rate on mortgage loansgranted to households has increased by 2 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.37% in September 2020 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 97 million euros to reach 304 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has decreased by 6 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 119 million euros.
The fixed3 interest rate on mortgage loansgranted to households has decreased by 4 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.28% in September 2020 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 84 million euros to reach 533 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 12 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 86 million euros.
1 New contracts refer to any new agreement concluded between the household or the non-financial corporation and the reporting agent. New contracts include all financial contracts which mention for the first time the interest rate pertaining to the deposit or credit and all renegotiations of existing deposits or credits.
2 Variable interest rate or rate with an initial fixation period inferior or equal to 1 year.
3 Fixed interest rate weighted by the amounts of contracts for all mortgage loans granted, whatever the initial rate fixation period (above 1 year). This series has been published by the BCL since February 2009 only for methodological reasons linked to the identification of reporting agents.
The interest rate on consumer loansthat have an initial fixation period above 1 year and below or equal to 5 years has increased by 45 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 2.45% in September 2020 whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 5 million euros to reach 27 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has decreased by 29 basis points whereas the volume of new lending has increased by 6 million euros.
The interest rate on households' fixed-termdepositsthat have an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has increased by 5 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 9 basis points in September 2020. On a yearly basis, this rate has decreased by 34 basis points.
Representative interest rates on new contracts - loans and deposits - concluded with households
Volume of newly granted loans to households (millions euros)
Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with NFCs
The variable2 interest rate on loans below or equal to 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has decreased by 3 basis points compared to August 2020 whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 102 million euros on a monthly basis to reach 735 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 3 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 126 million euros.
The variable2 interest rate on loans above 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has increased by 7 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.25% during the last reference period. The volume of newly granted loans has increased by 605 million euros to reach 4 641 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has increased by 30 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 1 115 million euros.
The interest rate on fixed-termdepositsof NFCs with an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has reached -22 basis points in September 2020 from -21 basis points in August 2020. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has increased by 5 basis points.
Representative interest rates on new contracts - loans and deposits - concluded with non financial
corporations
The tables pertaining to interest rates applied to credit institutions can be consulted and/or downloaded on the BCL's website on the following pages:
http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/03_Capital_markets/index.html
Weighting method
The interest rates applied to new contracts are weighted within the categories of instruments concerned by the amounts of individual contracts. This results from the compilation of national aggregates carried out by reporting credit institutions and by the BCL.
