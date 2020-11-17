Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

- Statistical press release -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:45am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 17 November 2020

Interest rates

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that, based on preliminary data, the main interest rates applied by Luxembourg's credit institutions to euro area households and non- financial corporations (NFCs) for their loan and deposit operations have on average evolved as follows in September 2020.

Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with households

The variable2 interest rate on mortgage loansgranted to households has increased by 2 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.37% in September 2020 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 97 million euros to reach 304 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has decreased by 6 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 119 million euros.

The fixed3 interest rate on mortgage loansgranted to households has decreased by 4 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.28% in September 2020 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 84 million euros to reach 533 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 12 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 86 million euros.

1 New contracts refer to any new agreement concluded between the household or the non-financial corporation and the reporting agent. New contracts include all financial contracts which mention for the first time the interest rate pertaining to the deposit or credit and all renegotiations of existing deposits or credits.

2 Variable interest rate or rate with an initial fixation period inferior or equal to 1 year.

3 Fixed interest rate weighted by the amounts of contracts for all mortgage loans granted, whatever the initial rate fixation period (above 1 year). This series has been published by the BCL since February 2009 only for methodological reasons linked to the identification of reporting agents.

1

PRESS RELEASE

The interest rate on consumer loansthat have an initial fixation period above 1 year and below or equal to 5 years has increased by 45 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 2.45% in September 2020 whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 5 million euros to reach 27 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has decreased by 29 basis points whereas the volume of new lending has increased by 6 million euros.

The interest rate on households' fixed-termdepositsthat have an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has increased by 5 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 9 basis points in September 2020. On a yearly basis, this rate has decreased by 34 basis points.

Representative interest rates on new contracts - loans and deposits - concluded with households

7,00

6,00

5,00

4,00

3,00

2,00

1,00

0,00

Eurosystem main refinancing operations

Loans for house purchase - Fixed rate

Loans for house purchase - Floating rate

Loans for consumption

Deposits with agreed maturity

Volume of newly granted loans to households (millions euros)

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Loans for consumption

Loans for house purchase - Floating rate

Loans for house purchase - Fixed rate

2

PRESS RELEASE

Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with NFCs

The variable2 interest rate on loans below or equal to 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has decreased by 3 basis points compared to August 2020 whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 102 million euros on a monthly basis to reach 735 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 3 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 126 million euros.

The variable2 interest rate on loans above 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has increased by 7 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.25% during the last reference period. The volume of newly granted loans has increased by 605 million euros to reach 4 641 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has increased by 30 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 1 115 million euros.

The interest rate on fixed-termdepositsof NFCs with an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has reached -22 basis points in September 2020 from -21 basis points in August 2020. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has increased by 5 basis points.

Representative interest rates on new contracts - loans and deposits - concluded with non financial

corporations

7,00

6,00

5,00

4,00

3,00

2,00

1,00

0,00

-1,00

Loans above 1 million euros granted to non financial corporations

Eurosystem main refinancing operations

Fixed-term deposits of non financial corporations

Loans below or equal to 1 million euros granted to non financial corporations

The tables pertaining to interest rates applied to credit institutions can be consulted and/or downloaded on the BCL's website on the following pages:

3

PRESS RELEASE

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/03_Capital_markets/index.html

Weighting method

The interest rates applied to new contracts are weighted within the categories of instruments concerned by the amounts of individual contracts. This results from the compilation of national aggregates carried out by reporting credit institutions and by the BCL.

Department International Relations and Communications

Section Communications

Tel. : (+352) 4774-4265 ou 4599

E-mail : press@bcl.lu

www.bcl.lu

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aCareDx Receives Medicare Reimbursement Pricing for AlloSure Heart
GL
05:01aEXCLUSIVE : BMW deal to lift stake in China venture unaffected by Brilliance parent's debt issues
RE
05:01aIBM STUDY : Majority of Global Consumers Embrace e-Commerce, Sustainability for the Holidays Amid COVID-19
AQ
05:01aADM ENDE : Endeavors, Inc. (Q) Revenue for First 10 Months of 2020 Tops Full Year 2019 Revenue
AQ
05:01aAURORA MOBILE : Partners with Missfresh to Promote Intelligent Marketing
AQ
05:01aCAREDX : Receives Medicare Reimbursement Pricing for AlloSure Heart
AQ
05:01aDADA NEXUS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 19, 2020
AQ
05:01aIBM STUDY : Majority of Global Consumers Embrace e-Commerce, Sustainability for the Holidays Amid COVID-19
PR
05:01aCNFINANCE : to Report Third Quarter and 9 Months 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020
PR
05:01aRecord high stocks bask in November reign
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
5Oil prices edge up as market eyes OPEC+ meeting, vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group