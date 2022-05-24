Log in
Statistics Canada Estimates Factory, Wholesale Shipments Rose in April

05/24/2022 | 09:02am EDT
By Paul Vieira


Statistics Canada said Tuesday that early data suggest both manufacturing sales and wholesale transactions rose in April.

Advance results indicate total manufacturing sales increased 1.6% in April, led by higher sales in energy products, motor vehicles and metals, the Canadian data agency said.

The agency estimates wholesale transactions climbed 0.2%, on higher sales in machinery and equipment, it said.

Official data for both economic indicators for April are scheduled for release next month.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 0901ET

