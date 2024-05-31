By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Statistics Canada says it plans to curtail the number of lockups it holds for media outlets to review market-moving economic indicators, reserving them for only top-tier data.

Journalists, among them from The Wall Street Journal, gather at Statistics Canada's offices for a media lockup, in which reporters would be granted up to an hour or more to review data prior to its release that morning. During that time, reporters would prepare headlines and a story for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Traders in the fixed-income and foreign-exchange markets respond immediately once the data were available.

A data agency spokesman said it would still hold lockups for data releases related to employment, inflation, gross domestic product, retail sales and international trade. Results from all other indicators would be published on the Statistics Canada web site at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Labor Department in June 2020 discontinued all media lockups, saying the move ensured "equitable and timely dissemination" of economic data.

The change in Statistics Canada policy was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

