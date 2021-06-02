Log in
Statistics Lithuania : High-Level Event “Data from and for Society”

06/02/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Statistics Portugal and Eurostat are organising the European Statistical System high-level seminar on 'Data from and for Society', which will be held in virtual format on 3 and 4 June.

On Thursday, Dr. Jūratė Petrauskienė, Director General of Statistics Lithuania, will moderate one of the discussions: 'Data for society… Data that matters! Using data for better lives, for a higher good!'

The event will focus on the relevance and benefits of using public and privately-held data in the production of statistics as a contribution to society and on enhancing the value of statistics as a public good. It will be open to external speakers, to enrich the discussions with their views and experiences on the subject.

More about the event.

Statistics Lithuania published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:48:03 UTC.


HOT NEWS