Statistics Lithuania : High-Level Event “Data from and for Society”

Statistics Portugal and Eurostat are organising the European Statistical System high-level seminar on 'Data from and for Society', which will be held in virtual format on 3 and 4 June.

On Thursday, Dr. Jūratė Petrauskienė, Director General of Statistics Lithuania, will moderate one of the discussions: 'Data for society… Data that matters! Using data for better lives, for a higher good!'

The event will focus on the relevance and benefits of using public and privately-held data in the production of statistics as a contribution to society and on enhancing the value of statistics as a public good. It will be open to external speakers, to enrich the discussions with their views and experiences on the subject.

