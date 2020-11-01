Statistics New Zealand : Auckland building consents top $1 billion

The number of new homes consented in Auckland for the September 2020 year was 15,470, and 37,725 nationally. This was the highest number of annual new homes consented in Auckland since the series began in April 1990.

'Although COVID-19 has created more uncertainty around building consents, the current levels of consents granted indicate a lot of building work intending to be completed,' Mr Downes said.

Most residential building work is typically completed within a year or two after the consent has been issued. However, building work may have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19, with many projects experiencing significant delays in completion dates. Most construction sites were temporarily shut during the alert level 4 lockdown and faced restrictions during lower alert levels.

Consents are an intention to build, while Value of building work put in place results measure work completed, which better reflects delays or project cancellations.

From 31 August 2020, some building projects no longer needed a building consent. These projects are typically low-value and low-risk. See New building consent exemptions on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's website for more information.