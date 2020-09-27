Statistics New Zealand : Education sector lifts August job numbers

Log in
Education sector lifts August job numbers

09/27/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Despite the rise in filled job numbers in August, they are still well below March 2020 levels before COVID-19 restrictions began. Filled job numbers are usually lower in August than in March by a few thousand, but this year the difference was over 30,000 jobs.

Since March 2020, accommodation and food services (down 4,913 jobs) and transport, postal and warehousing (down 6,092 jobs) have been among the most affected industries.

The Auckland region had a small fall in jobs filled in August 2020.

'Auckland's fall in jobs contrasted with increases for almost all other regions, likely reflecting the impact of level 3 restrictions in the region from August 12,' Ms Chapman said.

'Changes in jobs filled over recent months have followed a similar pattern among the larger regions, but Auckland diverged from that in August.'

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 21:54:05 UTC
