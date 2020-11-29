Statistics New Zealand : Election boosts October job numbers

Manufacturing had the second-largest industry rise in October 2020 compared with September, up 2,713 jobs, followed by the retail trade industry, up 2,188 jobs. The accommodation and food services group rose by 2,019 jobs in October.

The rise of 5,048 jobs in the youngest age group, 15-19-years, together with another 3,123 jobs in the next youngest age group, 20-24-years, accounted for 30 percent of the national rise of 27,667 filled jobs in October 2020.

All the regions had increases in numbers of filled jobs compared with September. Auckland recorded the largest rise of 8,104 jobs, followed by Wellington, up 3,329, and Canterbury, up 3,301 jobs.

Stats NZ calculates filled jobs by averaging weekly jobs paid throughout the month, based on tax data.

Gross earnings for October 2020 were $11.2 billion, compared with $12.3 billion in October 2019.

The number of enterprises on the Stats NZ Business Register (a register of all economically significant businesses in New Zealand) grew by 2,250 (0.4 percent) to 538,000 in October 2020, compared with September 2020.

A new series showing monthly enterprise counts, plus changes to this total such as new businesses and those that have ceased, is now available in Infoshare :

BDCM.SB+ Enterprise counts, entries, and exits - Total NZ

On Infoshare, select subject category 'Industry sectors', then 'Business Data Collection', then 'Enterprise counts - Total NZ'.