Statistics New Zealand : Home transfers rebound in September quarter

10/29/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

Over 41,000 homes were transferred during the September 2020 quarter, the highest quarterly number in four years, Stats NZ said today.

The number of home transfers rose 14 percent in the September 2020 quarter compared with the same period in 2019, recovering from the series low of 26,265 in the June 2020 quarter.

'Despite the sharp drop in the June quarter, on an annual basis property transfers are almost back to levels seen a year ago,' acting property statistics manager Bryan Downes said.

In the year to September 2020, there were over 140,000 home transfers, down only 2.3 percent on the September 2019 year.

Transfers often involve a sale, but also include marriage settlements, and boundary or trustee changes.

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:09:00 UTC

