Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Statistics New Zealand : Jobs up in December, but annual growth slows

01/28/2021 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accommodation and food services had the biggest fall in jobs from December last year - down 7,772 jobs, a 5.0 percent decrease. The fall was mostly due to a large decrease in accommodation jobs since last year.

'Accommodation providers have suffered from the reduction in the number of international tourists since the COVID-19 pandemic began,' Sue Chapman said.

Administration and support services jobs also fell by 5,340 (5.2 percent) from the end of last year.

In contrast, the healthcare and social assistance industry has risen by 8,816 jobs (3.7 percent).

Construction was the second-fastest growing industry, with 8,563 (4.9 percent) more filled jobs than last year. This increase coincides with a record level of new homes consented in the North Island in November 2020. Read more about building consent statistics here.

Public administration and safety had an increase of 7,630 jobs (5.5 percent) in the year ended December 2020.

'This increase corresponds with the government enacting COVID-19 response measures,' Ms Chapman said.

'The figures reflect the uneven effect of COVID-19 on employment. While some industries are struggling, others are less affected or even expanding to tackle the challenges of the pandemic.'

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pRobinhood draws on credit lines from banks - Bloomberg News
RE
05:18pVisa profit beats estimate as payment volumes rebound
RE
05:18pU.S. Congress to hold hearings on GameStop trading, state of stock markets
RE
05:18pGameStop 'long the shorts' trade goes mainstream
RE
05:17pHealth Care Up On Earnings Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:14pIndustrials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech Sector -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:10pRobinhood draws on credit lines from banks - Bloomberg News
RE
05:10pAxon loses appeals court fight with FTC over Vievu acquisition
RE
05:08pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Jobs up in December, but annual growth slows
PU
05:05pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ