Statistics New Zealand : More departures than arrivals since March

'COVID-19-related border restrictions and disruptions to flight availability didn't halt travel completely and people have been able to depart New Zealand if they could access a commercial or repatriation flight,' population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

From April 2020 to October 2020 there was an average of 600 departures each day.

'People have also been able to arrive in New Zealand, provided they could get a flight and meet entry criteria at the border.'

From April 2020 to October 2020 there was an average of 300 arrivals each day. This included New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, their partners and dependents, essential workers, and other exempt travellers (see Border closures and exceptions).

Most arrivals by people who have been living overseas

Of the 65,900 arrivals from April 2020 to October 2020, 23,200 were New Zealand residents, returning from a trip overseas of less than 12 months.

The remaining 42,700 arrivals were overseas residents. These are people who have been living overseas for more than 12 months before their arrival, and includes both New Zealand and non-New Zealand citizens.

Almost two-thirds of these overseas resident arrivals were New Zealand citizens.

The remaining one-third were non-New Zealand citizens, which includes people arriving on residence, work, or critical purpose visas; Australian citizens; and partners or dependents of New Zealand citizens and permanent residents.

Text alternative for diagram Arrivals to New Zealand, by place of usual residence and citizenship at time of arrival, April-October 2020:Diagram shows arrivals to New Zealand from April 2020 to October 2020, by place of usual residence and citizenship at the time of arrival. Total arrivals were 65,900, made up of 23,200 people living in NZ at the time of arrival (of these, 14,700 were NZ citizens, and 8,500 were non-NZ citizens), and 42,700 people living overseas at the time of arrival (of these 28,100 were NZ citizens, and 14,600 were non-NZ citizens).

'Of the 42,700 overseas resident arrivals from April to October 2020, it remains to be seen how many will either return overseas or stay longer than 12 months and be classed as migrants,' Mr Islam said.

Low monthly migration after March 2020

In the seven months from April 2020 to October 2020 net migration was provisionally estimated at 3,700, well below levels in previous years. This was made up of a gain of 9,000 New Zealand citizens, and a loss of 5,200 non-New Zealand citizens.

'The provisional net gain of New Zealand citizens continues a reversal of the long-standing historical pattern where more New Zealand citizens departed than arrived,' Mr Islam said.