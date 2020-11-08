Statistics New Zealand : More than 1 in 6 Māori people speak Te reo Māori

This story was first published as part of the Te Kupenga: 2018 (provisional) release on 6 April 2020. The data presented here has been updated using final benchmarks and may differ slightly from the data reported in the earlier provisional release.

More than 1 in 6 Māori adults said they could speak Te reo Māori, and a nearly a third said they could understand the language at least fairly well, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

Just under half of Māori people had some Te reo Māori speaking ability.

The data on Te reo Māori was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ's survey of Māori wellbeing, which was answered by almost 8,500 individuals of Māori ethnicity and/or descent.

The proportion of those who could speak the language fairly well, well, or very well, varied by age group. Māori people aged 15-24 years and those aged 55 years and over appeared to be among the most likely to speak Te reo Māori at least fairly well.