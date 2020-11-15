Statistics New Zealand : Most Kiwis still doing well, but some struggling

Despite the continuing impacts of COVID-19, most New Zealanders rated their life satisfaction highly in the September 2020 quarter, and said they fared well across a range of wellbeing measures, Stats NZ said today.

The new data, collected as part of a supplement to the household labour force survey, showed little change in New Zealanders' wellbeing since the June 2020 quarter.

The September quarter began in July 2020, with the country at COVID-19 alert level 1. However, the Auckland region returned to alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to alert level 2 for a significant part of the quarter. Unemployment rates also rose over the quarter, as the impacts of COVID-19 on the labour market were felt more strongly.

These changes, however, did not have a strong impact on most people's general wellbeing. When asked to rate their overall life satisfaction, on a scale from 0 to 10 (where 0 is completely dissatisfied and 10 is completely satisfied), 84 percent gave a rating of 7 or higher. The average rating was 7.8 out of 10, compared with 7.9 in the previous quarter.

'While this indicates most New Zealanders continue to be happy with their lives, some groups are less satisfied,' wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

'These include people who are out of work, underemployed, or have low job security.'

Some struggling financially

Financial hardship is an important factor for wellbeing. Most New Zealanders had enough money to meet their everyday needs, but 7.2 percent said they did not, and a further 24 percent said they had only just enough.

Groups that were most likely to not have enough money included the unemployed (29 percent) and those who were not in the labour force due to illness, injury, or disability (26 percent).

Around 1 in 5 people in these groups had received help in the form of food, clothes, or money from an organisation, such as a church or foodbank, in the last 12 months.

'A number of reports in the media suggested an increase in demand for services, such as foodbanks, over the last few months,' Dr Bretherton said.

'The latest results from our survey estimated that about 200,000 New Zealanders had received help from one of these organisations in the last 12 months, which was nearly 39,000 more than reported in the June 2020 quarter.'

Happiness high, anxiety low

In the September 2020 quarter, questions about happiness and anxiety levels were included in the survey for the first time. Reported levels of happiness and anxiety indicated most people were experiencing good mental health.

When asked how happy people felt yesterday (on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 is not happy at all and 10 is completely happy), the average rating was 7.9 out of 10. When asked how anxious they felt yesterday (where 0 is not at all anxious and 10 is completely anxious), the average was 2.5 out of 10.

Health is another important dimension of wellbeing. The majority of New Zealanders (86 percent) rated their health as good, very good, or excellent. However, one-third of those with low overall life satisfaction (a rating of 0-6) reported only fair or poor overall health.

Slight falls in levels of trust

Most wellbeing outcomes changed little between the June and September 2020 quarters, but the levels of trust in selected institutions had slight falls. On a scale from 0 to 10, people's trust in parliament fell from an average of 6.6 to 6.2, trust in the health system fell from 7.4 to 7.2, and trust in the media fell from 5.0 to 4.8. People's trust for most people in New Zealand also fell slightly, from an average of 7.0 to 6.8.