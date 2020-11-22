Statistics New Zealand : Retail sales recover in the September 2020 quarter

The total retail sales value for the 12-month period from October 2019 to September 2020 was $97.6 billion, down 0.2 percent ($172 million). In contrast, sales for the same period from 2018 to 2019 were $97.8 billion, up 4.0 percent ($3.7 billion).

'A strong September quarter has contributed to the year-ended sales coming in just shy of last year's value,' retail statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

Fourteen of the 16 regions saw rises in retail sales values in the September 2020 quarter compared with the September 2019 quarter.

The Auckland region had the largest dollar value increase this quarter, up 3.6 percent ($315 million). Canterbury had the next largest increase in dollar terms, up 9.3 percent ($281 million).

These increases were followed by Waikato, up 12 percent ($266 million), Wellington, up 9.3 percent ($213 million), and Bay of Plenty, up 11 percent (168 million).

'While Auckland recorded the largest dollar value increase, in percentage terms the increase was lower than that for other main regions, partially due to a further lockdown period of levels 3 and 2 from 12 August,' Ms Chapman said.