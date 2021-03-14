Log in
Statistics New Zealand : New Zealand citizens drive net migration gain

03/14/2021 | 06:05pm EDT
Latest estimates show annual net migration falling from a provisional peak of 94,100 in the year ended March 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, many people who arrived in New Zealand in late 2019 and early 2020 stayed longer than usual, making them more likely to be estimated as a migrant arrival.

Travel volumes remain low

From April 2020 to January 2021 there were 103,500 arrivals and 164,200 departures across the New Zealand border, compared with 5.9 million arrivals and 5.9 million departures in the same period for 2019/2020.

This includes all arrivals and departures, either for short-term trips or longer term, and by people living overseas or in New Zealand.

On average, there were 10,400 arrivals and 16,400 departures in each month from April 2020 to January 2021. Levels this low were last seen in the 1960s.

Most overseas resident arrivals are New Zealand citizens

Using information from the passenger arrival card, travellers arriving into New Zealand can be grouped into:

  • overseas residents or those who have been living overseas (for 12 months or more)
  • New Zealand residents returning to New Zealand after being overseas for less than 12 months.

In the 10 months, April 2020 to January 2021, the number of arrivals was made up of 71,600 overseas residents and 31,900 New Zealand residents.

Both groups include New Zealand and non-New Zealand citizens. Of the total overseas resident arrivals, 65 percent were New Zealand citizens and 35 percent were non-New Zealand citizens.

The main source countries of the overseas resident arrivals were Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and Canada.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 22:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
