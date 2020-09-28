Statistics Portugal : Bank appraisals increased 1 Euro to 1,128 Euros per square meter

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,128 per square meter in August, €1 more than in the previous month. This represents a deceleration on a year-on-year basis, with the rate of change moving from 8.0% in July to 7.0% in August. It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported has been decreasing, amounting to around 22 thousand in August 2020, 3.2% lower than reported in the same month of the previous year.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.